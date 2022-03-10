TCI Express commissions new B2B sorting centre at Gurgaon

TCI Express has successfully commissions India's first largest automated B2B sorting centre in India at Gurgaon. The new sorting centre has been named as "GIGA Sorting Centre" spread across 2 lakh square feet of area.
The sorting centre has been equipped with 0.6 km of fully automated loop sorting system with a throughput capacity of 15,000 parcels/packets per hour.
The system also offers automatic loading and unloading of more than 140 containerized trucks in a single run, thus reducing the parcel handling time and vehicle halting time by 40% and also increase fuel efficiency trucks.
Driven by the solar energy to cater to offset the carbon foot print and attain its ESG goal, this new age sorting centre comes from the rooftop installed solar power plant in-lined with it 's vision 'To make a qualitative difference to our society and environment'. The company continues its investments towards renewable energy, managing carbon footprint.
