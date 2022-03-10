Wipro partners with bio-tech firm Pandorum Technologies

To accelerate regenerative medicine with Artificial IntelligenceWipro and Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company working in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, today announced a long-term partnership. Together, the companies will focus on development of technologies that shorten time-to-market and maximize patient outcome during R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicine. The partnership combines the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities of Wipro Holmes with Pandorum's expertise in regenerative medicine.
The initial focus of collaboration will be on 'bio-engineered liquid cornea' and will expand across the product pipeline including lung and liver regenerative tissues.
Wipro Holmes AI-based decision support solution will provide insights on the potential outcomes of specific formulations, apply advanced algorithms to predict and improve the efficacy of therapeutics, and help in clinical study design.
The combined vision of Pandorum and Wipro is to build an AI system that learns from the multidimensional data coming out of Pandorum's R&D pipeline at the cellular, tissue (organoid) and organ levels, and provides actionable insights. Wipro Holmes' capability in deriving insights from phenotypes, genotypes and clinical progression assessments will complement Pandorum's state-of-the-art capabilities in tissue regeneration and regenerative medicine. Pandorum is on the cusp of entering clinical stage, and the exponential partnership with Wipro, merging Pandorum's expertise and artificial intelligence, will unlock the power of regenerative medicine.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU