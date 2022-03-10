Wipro partners with bio-tech firm Pandorum Technologies

To accelerate regenerative medicine with Artificial Intelligence

Wipro and Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company working in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, today announced a long-term partnership. Together, the companies will focus on development of technologies that shorten time-to-market and maximize patient outcome during R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicine. The partnership combines the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities of Wipro Holmes with Pandorum's expertise in regenerative medicine.

The initial focus of collaboration will be on 'bio-engineered liquid cornea' and will expand across the product pipeline including lung and liver regenerative tissues.

Wipro Holmes AI-based decision support solution will provide insights on the potential outcomes of specific formulations, apply advanced algorithms to predict and improve the efficacy of therapeutics, and help in clinical study design.

The combined vision of Pandorum and Wipro is to build an AI system that learns from the multidimensional data coming out of Pandorum's R&D pipeline at the cellular, tissue (organoid) and organ levels, and provides actionable insights. Wipro Holmes' capability in deriving insights from phenotypes, genotypes and clinical progression assessments will complement Pandorum's state-of-the-art capabilities in tissue regeneration and regenerative medicine. Pandorum is on the cusp of entering clinical stage, and the exponential partnership with Wipro, merging Pandorum's expertise and artificial intelligence, will unlock the power of regenerative medicine.

