TCS commits to recruit 1500 tech employees across UK over next year

Tata Consultancy Services has announced that it will recruit 1,500 technology employees across the UK over the next year.

The announcement followed Monday's meeting in Mumbai between visiting UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan, where they discussed the company's commitment to continue investing in the UK's economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.

The announcement builds on TCS's rich 45-year history in the UK.

By partnering with some of UK's largest corporations in their growth and transformation initiatives and helping them harness the power of emerging technologies to launch new innovative products and services, TCS has been an integral part of the UK economy's initiatives to remain globally competitive.

Consistently ranked number one in customer satisfaction by its UK clients in one of Europe's largest independent surveys, TCS has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold over the last decade entirely organically, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)