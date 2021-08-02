TCS completes post-merger integration of GE Transportation into Wabtec

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has helped Wabtec Corporation successfully complete the complex post-merger integration of GE Transportation's core systems within the stipulated time, in the midst of the global pandemic, setting the stage for unlocking the business synergies arising from the merger.

The integration also resulted in a future-ready digital core for Wabtec's freight and rail business, and a playbook for future mergers and acquisitions.

