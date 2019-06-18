JUST IN
Indian exporters need to diversify product line for better international market exposure
Intellect Global Transaction Banking appoints Head of Trade Finance and Supply Chain

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena, announced the appointment of prolific trade thought leader David Hennah, Chairman ICC working group, Member of the World Trade Board and formerly its Co-Chair as Head of Trade Finance and Supply Chain.

His appointment highlights the focus of iGTB in making their Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance platform the market leading product across the globe.

