TCS partners with SAP to help medical device manufacturers streamline surgical kit handling

has partnered with to launch an lntelligent Field lnventory Management (iFIM) solution, powered by SAP@ Leonardo, which leverages IoT and to help streamline surgical kit handling.

TCS' iFIM Solution, powered by Leonardo, uses lnternet of Things (loT)to build traceability of inventory and to enable greater visibility of that inventory to all stakeholders in the ecosystem - manufacturers, distributors/representatives and hospitals.

This will significantly streamline and simplify surgical kit handling, improve patient outcomes, optimize field inventory and ease regulatory compliance. Additionally, quicker turnaround of returned kits boosts revenue recognition for the manufacturers. Leonardo IoT business and technical services enables iFIM to integrate and to effectively scale to meet the dynamic business requirements of the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)