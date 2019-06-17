TCS partners with SAP to help medical device manufacturers streamline surgical kit handling

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with SAP to launch an lntelligent Field lnventory Management (iFIM) solution, powered by SAP@ Leonardo, which leverages IoT and blockchain to help medical device manufacturers streamline surgical kit handling.
TCS' iFIM Solution, powered by SAP Leonardo, uses lnternet of Things (loT)to build traceability of inventory and blockchain to enable greater visibility of that inventory to all stakeholders in the ecosystem - manufacturers, distributors/representatives and hospitals.
This will significantly streamline and simplify surgical kit handling, improve patient outcomes, optimize field inventory and ease regulatory compliance. Additionally, quicker turnaround of returned kits boosts revenue recognition for the manufacturers. SAP Leonardo IoT business and technical services enables iFIM to integrate with core systems and to effectively scale to meet the dynamic business requirements of the life sciences supply chain.
