Solix Technologies launches SOLIXCloud Enterprise Archiving on Microsoft Azure

Solix Technologies announced SOLIXCloud Enterprise Archiving, software-as-a-service for data archiving built on Microsoft Azure. The service is available today at https://cloud.solix.com/.
SOLIXCloud is built on Solix's award-winning big data application framework, the Solix Common Data Platform (CDP).
SOLIXCloud enables enterprises to archive databases, file servers, and email as well as decommission and retire legacy application data to the cloud. The monthly service relieves the pressure of data growth on enterprise applications and provides infrastructure optimization, reporting, analytics, and low cost bulk data storage .
