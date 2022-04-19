TCS expands partnership with The Sun-Herald City2Surf

The IT major on Tuesday announced it expanded partnership with The IRONMAN Group Oceania in a multi-year deal, for Sun-Herald City2Surf.

The Sun-Herald City2Surf is a 14 kilometer run from Hyde Park in Sydney's CBD to Bondi Beach. TCS said it will continue to power the official event app, enhancing the experience with live results tracking and leader board data. It will also include custom City2Surf selfie frames and a personalised race-ready checklist.

Vikram Singh, country head of TCS ANZ said, We are thrilled to extend our partnership with The Sun-Herald City2Surf, the largest fun run in the world. We sponsor running events across Australia and globally because we want to inspire local communities to live healthy and active lifestyles.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.61% to Rs 9,926 crore on 3.49% increase in net sales to Rs 50,591 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.14% lower at Rs 3,523.60 on BSE.

