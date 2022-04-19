Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 121.06 points or 1.44% at 8523.52 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 6.9%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 6.55%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 5.1%),Oil India Ltd (up 4.82%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 3.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.39%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.19%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.19%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.78%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.68%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.02%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34.31 or 0.06% at 57132.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.85 points or 0% at 17172.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 247.77 points or 0.85% at 29471.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.48 points or 0.69% at 8734.98.

On BSE,2035 shares were trading in green, 848 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)