Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 264.06 points or 1.33% at 20110.33 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.41%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.19%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.68%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.58%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.16%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.85%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.6%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.33%), turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34.31 or 0.06% at 57132.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.85 points or 0% at 17172.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 247.77 points or 0.85% at 29471.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.48 points or 0.69% at 8734.98.

On BSE,2035 shares were trading in green, 848 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

