Volumes soar at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 April 2022.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53711 shares. The stock lost 1.02% to Rs.563.10. Volumes stood at 56111 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 59131 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21360 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.785.10. Volumes stood at 92630 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 17.04 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.65% to Rs.60.65. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55034 shares. The stock rose 3.81% to Rs.1,437.05. Volumes stood at 27878 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd registered volume of 27651 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 1.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14278 shares. The stock rose 0.19% to Rs.3,346.05. Volumes stood at 12396 shares in the last session.

