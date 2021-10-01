Auto stocks, Jubilant Foodworks, Paras Defence in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for September starting from today, 1 October 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India said that owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of October 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat. Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 60% of normal production.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies will debut on the bourses today. The IPO was subscribed by over 304 times. The issue price is fixed at Rs 175 per share.

Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. (JFN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Foodworks, proposes to acquire upto 17.18% ordinary shares of DP Eurasia N.V. (DP Eurasia) through a reverse bookbuild process from certain professional investors of DP Eurasia.

Adani Green Energy said that Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has completed acquisition of 100% of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra from Essel Green Energy.

Phillips Carbon Black launched its QIP issue on Thursday and approved the floor price of Rs 255.85 per share.

IIFL Asset Management stated that its asset base has crossed Rs. 50,000 crore-mark. The fund house's aggregate Asset Under Management (AUM) comprising Alternative Assets and Mutual Fund (MF) rose to Rs. 50,019 crore from Rs.37,372 on March 31, FY21. While the one-year absolute growth in AUM was 87%, the three-year absolute growth was 212%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)