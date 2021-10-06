Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Future Retail in focus

Bajaj Finance said that customer franchise as of 30 September 2021 stood at 52.8 million as compared to 44.1 million as of 30 September 2020. The company acquired 2.4 million new customers in Q2 FY22 as compared to 1.2 million in Q2 FY21.

Coal India's board accorded its in-principle approval to Pre Feasibility Report for setting up of Integrated Greenfield Aluminium Project in Odisha which shall include Bauxite Mining, Alumina Refinery, Aluminium Smelter and associated Captive Power Plant by its wholly owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL).

Godrej Consumer Products said that during the quarter, demand trends in categories across the key countries the company operates in, remained steady.

Future Retail said that the Master Franchise agreement executed between Future7-India Convenience, 7-Eleven INC, Future Corporate Resources and the company for developing and operating 7-Eleven stores within India has been mutually terminated. The Future-7 was not able to meet the target of opening stores and payment of franchisee fees.

Phillips Carbon Black said that the company closed its qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 399.99 crore by issuing over 1.63 crore equity shares to 20 qualified institutional buyers at Rs 244 per equity share.

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic Co lending Partnership with IIFL Home Finance to offer SME LAP Loan product under priority sector to MSME borrowers.

