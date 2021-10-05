JSW Energy, RVNL, ICICI Lombard in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
Rail Vikas Nigam enters into MoU with NHAI
Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 26.40% in the March 2021 quarter
Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 64.74% in the June 2021 quarter
Rail Vikas Nigam rallies after securing contract for Indore Metro
Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Tata Steel
-
JSW Energy has signed a contract with Senvion India, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, for procurement of 591 MW of onshore wind turbines for the company's under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has entered into an MoU with Tata Steel in connection with implementation of infrastructure projects either on nomination basis as a deposit work or through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) route subject to bankability of the SPV project, execution of definitive agreement and management approval.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance will be in focus. Societe Beaujon, AXA Group's French investment holding company will reportedly sell 1.75 crore shares representing 3.8% stake through block deal today, 5 October 2021. The price range is between Rs 1497.92 to Rs 1576.75 per share.
Gokaldas Exports said it has launched its qualified institutional placement issue on October 4. The floor price is Rs 194.58 per share.
Gufic Biosciences said its board of directors has approved the proposal for increasing Capital Expenditure to the tune of Rs. 200 crore out of which around Rs. 180 crore is proposed to be utilized for setting up of the company's new manufacturing unit and balance Rs. 20 crore for setting up the Research & Development facility, both in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
HFCL has bagged an order amounting to Rs.287.96 Crores from RailTel Corporation of India for setting up of Secured Optical Packet Switched Network for Defense Forces.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU