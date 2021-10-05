JSW Energy, RVNL, ICICI Lombard in spotlight

JSW Energy has signed a contract with Senvion India, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, for procurement of 591 MW of onshore wind turbines for the company's under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has entered into an MoU with Tata Steel in connection with implementation of infrastructure projects either on nomination basis as a deposit work or through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) route subject to bankability of the SPV project, execution of definitive agreement and management approval.

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance will be in focus. Societe Beaujon, AXA Group's French investment holding company will reportedly sell 1.75 crore shares representing 3.8% stake through block deal today, 5 October 2021. The price range is between Rs 1497.92 to Rs 1576.75 per share.

Gokaldas Exports said it has launched its qualified institutional placement issue on October 4. The floor price is Rs 194.58 per share.

Gufic Biosciences said its board of directors has approved the proposal for increasing Capital Expenditure to the tune of Rs. 200 crore out of which around Rs. 180 crore is proposed to be utilized for setting up of the company's new manufacturing unit and balance Rs. 20 crore for setting up the Research & Development facility, both in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

HFCL has bagged an order amounting to Rs.287.96 Crores from RailTel Corporation of India for setting up of Secured Optical Packet Switched Network for Defense Forces.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)