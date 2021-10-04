RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) has invested Rs.7,42,87,000 (equivalent to USD 1,000,000) in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of USD 1 each of 'Reliance International Limited' (RINL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates. RINL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to, amongst others, trading of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities. RINL is yet to commence its business operations.
Hero MotoCorp dispatched 530,346 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of September 2021. The company dispatched 7,15,718 units in September 2020.
Nestle India informed that the company's new factory at Sanand, Gujarat has commenced initial phase of production.
Tech Mahindra through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra GmbH approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Beris consulting GmbH (Beris).
Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, a global biopharmaceutical company and Cipla announced its strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly's Diabetes products - Humalog and Trulicity.
Eicher Motors sold 33,529 motorcycles in September 2021, down from 60,331 motorcycles sold in September 2020.
NIIT has acquired 70% stake in RPS Consulting Private Limited (RPS Consulting). The remaining 30% shareholding will be acquired by NIIT from the promoters of RPS Consulting in subsequent tranches based on achievement of certain financial milestones and closing adjustments in terms of the transaction documents within the next two and a half years.
CSB Bank's total deposits (provisional) rose 9.12% to Rs 19,061.62 crore and gross advances rose 12.09% to Rs 14,304.14 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
