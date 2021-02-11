TCS launches AWS Business Unit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the further deepening of its long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of the new TCS AWS Business Unit (BU).

TCS AWS Business Unit (BU) is a dedicated group within TCS that brings together the scale, technology expertise, and industry knowledge of the two companies to help enterprise customers accelerate their innovation and drive superior business outcomes using AWS.

TCS' AWS BU is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group that offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industryspecific innovation leveraging AWS. The launch of this new unit represents a significant further investment by TCS and builds on the deep expertise and execution experience of its large pool of AWS certified professionals to create more value for shared customers.

TCS is a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

