TCS launches ESG Integration Solution on AWS Platform

To help financial institutions measure the impact of ESG factors in their investment analysisTata Consultancy Services has launched its ESG Integration Solution on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform to help financial institutions more easily and accurately measure the impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in their investment analysis. Consisting of a cloud-native ESG data ingestion platform and custom ESG scoring model, the solution is integrated with AWS Data Exchange and allows more transparency and flexibility to align investment portfolios with ESG criteria and measure them against quantifiable and standardized sustainability benchmarks.
