IEX records volumes growth of 17% YoY in June

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, during June 22 the energy consumption at 134 BU saw 17% YoY growth on a high base while the national peak demand at 212 GW saw 11% YoY growth.
For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, IEX achieved 23,437 MU volume across all segments, witnessing a 10% YoY growth across all its market segments.
The Day-ahead Market volume at 4085 MU saw a degrowth of 5% YoY and growth of 29% MoM during the month. The average market clearing price in June was Rs 6.49 per unit.
The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 759 MU during the month, registering 18% YoY growth.
The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 2214 MU volume during the month, registering a growth of 28% YoY. The highest single-day volume of 96.43 MU was achieved on 14 June'22.
In a recent order by CERC, Exchanges have been permitted to commence trade in the Longer Duration Contracts on their platforms.
Earlier Exchanges were allowed to sell contracts for up to 11 days and with the introduction of Longer-Duration Contracts, they will now be able to facilitate trade contracts comprising Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Contracts for upto 3 months.
IEX Green Market comprising the Green Day-ahead and Green Term-ahead Market, achieved 536 MU volume during June'22 with a YoY growth of 30%.
The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 362 MU volume during the month with the weighted average price of Rs 5.94 per unit and saw participation from 148 market participants. The highest number of participants in a single day was 110 on 23 June'22.
The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 173 MU volume during the month and witnessed participation from 24 market participants. The average monthly price for solar was Rs 3.83 per unit while the average monthly price for non-solar was Rs 8.13 per unit and the average monthly price for hydro was Rs. 6.75 per unit.
The key distribution utilities from States included Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh as well as several industrial consumers also participated in the Exchange's Green Market during the month.
A total of 6.73 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session held on Wednesday, 29 June'22 on the Exchange registering a growth of 145% MoM. The volume comprised 4.59 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 2.14 lacs Solar REC with clearing price at Rs. 1500 per REC. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday 27 July 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU