IEX records volumes growth of 17% YoY in June

Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8267 MU volume in June'22 comprising 7058 MU in the conventional power market, 536 MU in the Green Power Market, and 673 MU (6.73 lac Certificates) in the REC Market, registering 17% YoY volume growth across all market segments. Owing to improved supply-side availability, the prices at the day ahead market reduced to Rs. 6.49 per unit in June 22 from Rs.6.76 in May'22.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, during June 22 the energy consumption at 134 BU saw 17% YoY growth on a high base while the national peak demand at 212 GW saw 11% YoY growth.

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, IEX achieved 23,437 MU volume across all segments, witnessing a 10% YoY growth across all its market segments.

The Day-ahead Market volume at 4085 MU saw a degrowth of 5% YoY and growth of 29% MoM during the month. The average market clearing price in June was Rs 6.49 per unit.

The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 759 MU during the month, registering 18% YoY growth.

The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 2214 MU volume during the month, registering a growth of 28% YoY. The highest single-day volume of 96.43 MU was achieved on 14 June'22.

In a recent order by CERC, Exchanges have been permitted to commence trade in the Longer Duration Contracts on their platforms.

Earlier Exchanges were allowed to sell contracts for up to 11 days and with the introduction of Longer-Duration Contracts, they will now be able to facilitate trade contracts comprising Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Contracts for upto 3 months.

IEX Green Market comprising the Green Day-ahead and Green Term-ahead Market, achieved 536 MU volume during June'22 with a YoY growth of 30%.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 362 MU volume during the month with the weighted average price of Rs 5.94 per unit and saw participation from 148 market participants. The highest number of participants in a single day was 110 on 23 June'22.

The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 173 MU volume during the month and witnessed participation from 24 market participants. The average monthly price for solar was Rs 3.83 per unit while the average monthly price for non-solar was Rs 8.13 per unit and the average monthly price for hydro was Rs. 6.75 per unit.

The key distribution utilities from States included Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh as well as several industrial consumers also participated in the Exchange's Green Market during the month.

A total of 6.73 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session held on Wednesday, 29 June'22 on the Exchange registering a growth of 145% MoM. The volume comprised 4.59 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 2.14 lacs Solar REC with clearing price at Rs. 1500 per REC. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

