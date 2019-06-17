JUST IN
Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp appoints Colombian professional footballer as Brand Ambassador

Capital Market 

Hero MotoCorp announced the appointment of Yerry Mina, the popular Colombian professional footballer, as its new Brand Ambassador.

The 24-year-old Mina - one of the promising young footballers - has consistently delivered a series of impressive performances for the Colombian National Football Team (during FIFA World Cup Russia 2018) and his clubs.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 18:27 IST

