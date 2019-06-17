Hero MotoCorp appoints Colombian professional footballer as Brand Ambassador

Hero MotoCorp announced the appointment of Yerry Mina, the popular Colombian professional footballer, as its new Brand Ambassador.
The 24-year-old Mina - one of the promising young footballers - has consistently delivered a series of impressive performances for the Colombian National Football Team (during FIFA World Cup Russia 2018) and his clubs.
