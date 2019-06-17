Board of Fairdeal Filaments allots 67.24 lakh shares under scheme of merger

-
At meeting held on 17 June 2019The Board of Fairdeal Filaments at its meeting held on 17 June 2019 has issued and allotted 67,24,240 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to the Shareholders of Fairdeal Filaments (Transferor Company) whose names appears on the Register of Members of Fairdeal Filaments Limited on the Record date i.e. 14 June, 2019 in ratio of 1 : 0.90 pursuant to Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Fairdeal Filaments by Shahlon Silk Industries.
