Zydus update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar Magnesium in NASH

-
ALSO READ
Fatty liver disease can sometimes lead to liver cancer, say researchers
Fatty diet may lead to life-threatening liver disease: Study
Diabetics at higher risk of liver disease: Study
Fatty diet linked to life-threatening liver disease
Zinc oxide supplements may prevent fat build up in liver: IIT study
-
Zydus Cadila announced that it has completed enrolment of 104 patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), including Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) across 20 clinical sites in the United States of America.
The trial will evaluate the percentage change from baseline in serum ALT levels in patients treated with Saroglitazar Magnesium as compared to placebo as the primary endpoint.
The change in liver fat content as measured by magnetic resonance imaging will also be compared, along with several other secondary endpoints. This study is one of several EVIDENCES trials conducted to assess the effect of Saroglitazar Magnesium in various populations with NAFLD, including patients with NASH.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU