TCS partners with Swiss RE to develop cloud-based digital workspace

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its 18-year long strategic partnership with Swiss Re, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance, and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, to help the latter build a more social and open digital workspace leveraging the cloud, to drive greater collaboration and innovation.
As part of this initiative, TCS will help Swiss Re to further develop its future-ready, cloud-based digital workplace using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations.
Adopting agile ways of working, Swiss Re and TCS will work collaboratively to deliver a persona-based, insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users.
TCS will help Swiss Re enhance operational excellence through state-of-the-art, lean processes across the end-to-end workplace support function by bringing automation and implementing DevOps best practices. TCS will create self-heal and self-help operations to automate standard processes, and enable out-of-the box endpoints with a seamless corporate experience.
A key focus area for this partnership will be to accelerate the innovation pipeline within the organization, specifically in the areas of immersive experiences and artificial intelligence with the support of edge technologies in the market, which will help Swiss Re to boost its Hybrid Collaboration strategy.
