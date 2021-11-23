Zen Technologies bags export contract worth Rs 35 crore

Zen Technologies has signed an export contract worth Rs 35 crore with one of its important Middle East customers. The order includes live simulation equipment (Rs 19.7 crore) and O&M (Rs 15.4 crore) for 4 years. The equipment order is expected to be executed in the next 3 quarters.

Operations and maintenance is for 4 years. The company emerged as the winner against tough competition from Europe and USA. Its total order book position as on date is Rs 427.79 crore. This includes export orders worth Rs 158.79 crore and domestic orders of Rs 269 crore.

