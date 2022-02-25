TCS partners with University of Kashmir under its CSR initiative

-
ALSO READ
Online upskilling platform Scaler Academy launches "Forever" - a lifelong career accelerator program
India's Total SDR Holdings Stand At SDR 13.66 Billion Says RBI
Bajaj Finserv unveils 'BEYOND', a new brand identity for its Flagship Employability Initiative
Infosys collaborates with Brent Council to boost employability skills
TCS positioned as a Leader in Life Sciences Operations Services
-
To improve employability skills of students in KashmirTata Consultancy Services in partnership with the University of Kashmir, has launched a program to improve employability skills of students in Kashmir, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.
Over the next three years, TCS will carry out its Youth Employment Program (YEP), BridgeIT, goIT, Ignite My Future (IMF) and Adult Literacy Program (ALP) that have already seen success in other parts of the country. Under the YEP, school and college students will be trained in 21st century skills that are required to be successful in the digital economy. The training program covers English communication, corporate etiquette, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, basic computer and technical skills, and self-confidence.
The University of Kashmir will play the role of a facilitator to create linkages for TCS to drive its goIT and IMF initiatives. goIT is a program for school students that increases interest in technology through design thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees. TCS Ignite My Future Program is a pioneering, transdisciplinary educator training and resource program which aims to transform the way students learn.
The ALP will augment the Government of India's efforts to address the challenge of educating adults. The ALP will be implemented through the university's Directorate of Lifelong Learning.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU