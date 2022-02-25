TCS partners with University of Kashmir under its CSR initiative

To improve employability skills of students in Kashmir

Tata Consultancy Services in partnership with the University of Kashmir, has launched a program to improve employability skills of students in Kashmir, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Over the next three years, TCS will carry out its Youth Employment Program (YEP), BridgeIT, goIT, Ignite My Future (IMF) and Adult Literacy Program (ALP) that have already seen success in other parts of the country. Under the YEP, school and college students will be trained in 21st century skills that are required to be successful in the digital economy. The training program covers English communication, corporate etiquette, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, basic computer and technical skills, and self-confidence.

The University of Kashmir will play the role of a facilitator to create linkages for TCS to drive its goIT and IMF initiatives. goIT is a program for school students that increases interest in technology through design thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees. TCS Ignite My Future Program is a pioneering, transdisciplinary educator training and resource program which aims to transform the way students learn.

The ALP will augment the Government of India's efforts to address the challenge of educating adults. The ALP will be implemented through the university's Directorate of Lifelong Learning.

