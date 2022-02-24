Renaissance Global acquires assets of US-based jewellery maker - Four Mine Inc

Renaissance Global has acquired the assets of Four Mine Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary Renaissance FMI Inc for consideration of USD 5 million.

The Company intends to fund the investment through cash on the balance sheet. Four Mine Inc. specializes in the sale of branded lab grown diamond engagement rings and this transaction will give Renaissance a strong foothold in this space, apart from improving the operating margin of the business through supply chain efficiencies.

