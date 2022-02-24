Wipro to scale up its workforce in Brazil

Wipro announced that it will be hiring more than 500 new professionals over the next fiscal year to support its growth in delivering cloud solutions to clients.

The company will be hiring throughout Brazil, especially in the Northeast regionmainly the capitals Recife, Fortalezaas well as in Natal - Curitiba, Brasia, and cities in the countryside of S Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states, among other locations, for a range of roles from IT and engineering to consulting, business development and operations.

Wipro's hiring goals are reflective of the company's strong growth in the Brazilian market driven by the human cloud concept, which helps organizations attract new talent and foster growth in a hybrid work environment.

As the concept of full-time office gets replaced with one that is more flexible and more accommodating to the lifestyle choices made by today's digital workforce, Wipro is increasing investments in its cloud capabilities to help customers achieve their business goals in this new world of hybrid work.

Wipro last year announced that it is planning to invest $1B in cloud technologies over the next three years and created Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to bring together the full portfolio of Wipro's cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. To support these investments and its growth objectives, Wipro is also looking to train and certify +800 professionals in cloud solutions over the next 12 months in Brazil.

