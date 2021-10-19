Bharti Airtel launches Video Platform as a Service (CPaaS) - 'Airtel IQ Video'

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its Video Platform as a Service (CPaaS) - 'Airtel IQ Video'. The solution has been developed by Airtel's in-house engineering teams.

By leveraging Airtel's resilient cloud, and cutting edge video technologies, Airtel IQ Video allows businesses to build world-class video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology.

Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that brings convenience along with cost benefits. It encompasses a variety of features ranging from app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management to search and discovery, analytics and monetisation models (advertising, subscriptions, transactions).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)