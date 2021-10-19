Precision Camshafts presents its EV capabilities to Maharashtra State Govt. Officials

-
Precision Camshafts announced that Yatin S. Shah, Chairman and Managing Director and Karan Y.
Shah, Whole-time Director of Precision Camshafts met with the Maharashtra State Government officials and introduced EMOSS Mobile Systems B. V. (Wholly Owned Step-Down Subsidiary). They also gave detailed information on the Company's development of India's first mid-size retrofitted electric bus, deep localisation in India and presented corporate film showcasing EMOSS capabilities around the world.
