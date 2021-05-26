TCS partners with VIAVI Solutions to accelerate disaggregated 5G RAN products

Tata Consultancy Services is working with VIAVI Solutions, a global provider of network test, measurement and assurance solutions, to launch new test solutions that address the industry's need for comprehensive testing of next generation disaggregated 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products.
Disaggregation is leading to open standards based innovative ecosystems that are driving the next wave of network technology transformation. For the ecosystem to innovate rapidly and gain momentum, seamless interoperability across the hardware and software RAN components is essential. The O-RAN ALLIANCE is expanding the industry standards for open and disaggregated RAN to enable such interoperability, and promote greater collaboration and co-innovation among 5G ecosystem players.
As a market leader in 5G test solutions, VIAVI is pioneering products for O-RAN implementations to meet industry needs.
TCS, with its deep 5G technology experience, scale and investments in network disaggregation is helping VIAVI in the development of the industry's most comprehensive O-RAN test portfolio. The company worked along with Viavi in engineering the TM500 O-RU Tester, TeraVM O-DU Tester, and a comprehensive Open RAN Test product suite. TCS is also helping VIAVI expedite integration of its market leading O-RAN conformance test products with the 5G RAN products of various network technology companies.
