Board of Canara Bank to approve capital raising plan for FY22

On 28 May 2021The Board of Canara Bank will meet on 28 May 2021 to consider and approved capital raising plan for the Bank for FY 2021-22 through qualified institutional placement issue/ follow-on public offer / rights issue/ preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and/ or issue of Basel III bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under applicable laws etc. subject to necessary approvals / permission.
