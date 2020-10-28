TCS positioned as Leader and Star Performer in Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services.

According to the report, TCS has a strong vision and roadmap for a Configurable Enterprise - realized through TCS CogniX™, that helps bring together an ecosystem of pre-built solutions for accelerating digital transformation.

It highlights TCS' end-to-end F&A portfolio, strong digital ecosystem, AI and advanced analytics, BPaaS and process mining capabilities, underpinned by strategic partnerships as key strengths.

The report says that TCS has developed new modular offerings in areas such as forecasting and scenario modeling, FP&A intelligent insights, and cost and cash optimization that have quicker time to value and bring in visibility during business disruptions. TCS' frameworks such as Zero Touch Transitions and Secure Borderless Workspaces that help companies cater to the new normal, were also highlighted as strengths.

