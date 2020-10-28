Aesculap selects Tata Elxsi as global engineering services partner

Tata Elxsi announced the opening of a Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Aesculap AG, a subsidiary of B. Braun, one of the worlds leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services.

Tata Elxsi has been selected as the global engineering services partner by Aesculap. The GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engagement in the field of engineering services.

The GEC serves as a platform of talent and expertise for product design & engineering, regulatory support and clinical evaluation services. This center will be essential to accelerate innovation, drive the transformation and growth for Aesculap's medical business.

