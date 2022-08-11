TCS partners with Five Star Bank

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), on its digital transformation journey, helping it determine lending risk and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences using the TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights (CI&I) analytics platform.

Five Star Bank is a premier provider of consumer and commercial lending services across Central and Western New York. The bank was looking for a solution that provides contextual customer insights to help them better meet customer expectations and drive competitive differentiation.

TCS will leverage the AI-powered CI&I platform's real-time contextual engagement capabilities to help the bank gain insights to avoid attrition blind spots and drive omnichannel customer personalization.

The bank will receive critical out-of-the-box AI/ML driven insights and self-serve customer and marketing analytics use cases enabling its relationship managers to gain deep insights on individual customers through 360 analytic profiles like sentiment score, churn score, product white space, customer persona, segments, transaction profiles, and calls to action.

CI&I includes a KPI-based alert framework to notify key stakeholders when customer thresholds have been reached, such as credit scores, account value, or life events.

CI&I will also enable the bank to monitor loans on a periodic basis and share predictive early warnings on loans likely to default, to take necessary steps to prevent loans from prolonged credit deterioration. Using AI-based models, it will notify the bank about customers who are likely to default or pay off their loans early.

