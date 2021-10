TCS positioned as Leader in Life Science R&D BPO Services

By IDC MarketScape

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services.

According to the report, TCS' broad portfolio; the company's end-to-end R&D IT and business services capabilities, including strategic consulting and cloud-based, platform-based solutions; its vast geographic footprint; and its years of experience in the life science industry, all make TCS a formidable option for companies seeking a preferred vendor to address their R&D ITO needs. It goes on to say that TCS is focusing on an advisory-led transformation approach for higher digital adoption and value creation with a focus on IP-based digital health, real-world evidence, scientific collaboration, connected smart labs, data-driven development, digital clinical trials, automation, and regulatory intelligence.

