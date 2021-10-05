Aditya Birla Capital update on IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Capital announced that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC), Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. (Sun Life AMC), in consultation with Global Coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ABSLAMC, have finalised the Offer Price (including the Anchor Investor Offer Price) at Rs. 712 per equity share of Rs. 5 each of ABSLAMC.

Accordingly, the size of IPO aggregates to Rs. 2768.25 crore, comprising an Offer for Sale of 2,850,880 Equity Shares by ABCL aggregating to Rs. 202.98 crore and 36,029,120 Equity Shares by Sun Life AMC aggregating to Rs. 2565.27 crore, subject to finalization of basis of allotment.

Further, the company was informed that the Prospectus of ABSLAMC dated 4 October 2021 was approved by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on 4 October 2021.

