TCS positioned as Leader in Open Finance IT Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Open Finance IT Services.

According to the report, TCS' Business 4.0 strategy focusing on the rise of digital technologies across industries drives its Open Finance initiative. It goes on to talk about the open banking influencer program established within TCS to scale, train and upskill resources. Cited as a key differentiator is TCS' dedicated platform for small and medium size customers which is powered by its open finance ecosystem.

The report said that the firm's investments in partnerships with Azure, AWS and APIGEE enable it to cater to enterprise needs of cloud-hosted API/ microservices platforms. Also highlighted as strengths are offerings from TCS' innovation hubs are a reflection of the firm's alignment to investments in innovation and transformation services.

