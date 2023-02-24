JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Macrotech Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

HUDCO receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch Ratings

Capital Market 

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed Housing and Urban Development Corporation's (HUDCO) Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-.

The Outlook is Stable, reflecting the Outlook on the Indian sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable). The rating on HUDCO's Rs 5000 crore medium-term note (MTN) programme has been affirmed at 'BBB-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU