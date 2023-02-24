HUDCO receives affirmation in credit ratings from Fitch Ratings

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed Housing and Urban Development Corporation's (HUDCO) Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-.

The Outlook is Stable, reflecting the Outlook on the Indian sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable). The rating on HUDCO's Rs 5000 crore medium-term note (MTN) programme has been affirmed at 'BBB-.

