Federal Bank receives credit action from CARE

Federal Bank has received reaffirmation and assignment of credit ratings to the Tier-II Bonds of the Bank as mentioned below:
Tier II Bonds (Rs 1000 crore) - CARE AA; Positive (assigned) Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA; Positive (reaffirmed) Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA; Positive (reaffirmed)
