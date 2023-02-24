JUST IN
Federal Bank receives credit action from CARE

Federal Bank has received reaffirmation and assignment of credit ratings to the Tier-II Bonds of the Bank as mentioned below:

Tier II Bonds (Rs 1000 crore) - CARE AA; Positive (assigned) Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA; Positive (reaffirmed) Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA; Positive (reaffirmed)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:48 IST

