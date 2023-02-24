Tata Communications recognized as Leader in Network Services

Tata Communications is recognised as a 'Leader' for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global for 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'.

Throughout the year, Tata Communications has enhanced its offering by improving cloud application performance and agility for enterprises to adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment; empowering customers with instant contactless access to orders, services, requests, reports and support via a unified self-service portal; and a network-on-demand to support shortterm interim bandwidth requirements for specific use cases such as eCommerce and retail giants during annual or periodic 'big' sales days campaigns.

