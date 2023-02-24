IRB Infrastructure Developers bags NHAI road project worth Rs 2132 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers has received Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of Upgradation to Six Lane with paved Shoulder of NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section from km. 339+200 to Km. 430+100 in the State of Gujarat on BOT (Toll) Mode." The total project cost is Rs 2132 crore with concession period of 20 years from appointed date including two year construction period.

With this project win, the company's order book stands revised to Rs 20,892 crore which includes construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore.

