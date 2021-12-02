Info Edge invests in 4B Networks to strengthen its offering in real estate segment

Info Edge (India) has invested Rs 18 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary in 4B Networks (4B).

4B is engaged in the business of enabling real estate developers and brokers to communicate with each other and conduct their business via the Broker Network Platform.

It helps Brokers conduct site visits and provide home loan related services to their clients.

As part of Company's strategic investments, the investment would help the Company to strengthen its offering in the real estate segment by providing a new platform to real estate industry professionals to conduct their business efficiently.

