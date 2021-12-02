Capital Trust update on its liquidity position

-
Capital Trust announced the sanction of additional Rs 26 crore term loan facility by HDFC Bank. HDFC has till date sanctioned Rs 97 crore.
The company enjoys comfortable liquidity position with debt equity ratio of 2.0x as on 30 September 2021 which gives enough headroom to further increase disbursements thereby expanding the assets under management without further leveraging the balance sheet.
The strong capital base coupled with enhanced reach via expansion in branch network will help the company to expand its customer base and penetrate deeper in existing markets as well as expand its presence to new geographies. The company has already entered into the partnership/co-lending model with some of the NBFCs and Banks. The company is open to other partnerships/ co-lending with Banks and NBFCs to fund the expansion and also open in new geographies.
