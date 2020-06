Punjab National Bank receives affirmation in LT local and foreign current deposit ratings

From Moody's

Punjab National Bank announced that Moody's Investor Service has by its rating action dated 02 June 2020 affirmed PNB's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at b1. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

