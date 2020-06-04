Punjab National Bank receives affirmation in LT local and foreign current deposit ratings

-
From Moody'sPunjab National Bank announced that Moody's Investor Service has by its rating action dated 02 June 2020 affirmed PNB's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at b1. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from positive.
