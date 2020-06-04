JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NTPC receives downgrade in issuer credit rating from Moody's
Business Standard

Punjab National Bank receives affirmation in LT local and foreign current deposit ratings

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

From Moody's

Punjab National Bank announced that Moody's Investor Service has by its rating action dated 02 June 2020 affirmed PNB's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at b1. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU