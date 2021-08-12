TCS recognized as a Leader in CX Services in BFSI

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader in Semiconductor Engineering Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Intelligent Process Automation
TCS positioned as a Leader for IT Managed Security Services
TCS positioned as Leader in SAP S/4HANA Services
TCS positioned as Leader in Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Complaint Management Operations
-
By NelsonHall NEATTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for CX Services in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance.
According to the report, TCS has a strong practice in CX transformation with a proprietary framework for customer journey diagnostics, technology partnership for journey orchestration, and pre-built assets by vertical with sector implementations. TCS' suite of proprietary BFSI automation, analytics, and process optimization platforms with subprocess use cases with a dedicated store, were highlighted as key strengths. Other strengths included its breadth and depth of BFSI sector offerings across BPS, and an ecosystem of technology and innovation partnerships, alliances, accelerators, and marketplace.
The report goes on to say that the company's continuous investments in agent augmentation, omnichannel, and contact center operational optimization such as QA automation have helped TCS address the developing market demand for a unified CX strategy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU