TCS recognized as a Leader in CX Services in BFSI

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for CX Services in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance.

According to the report, TCS has a strong practice in CX transformation with a proprietary framework for customer journey diagnostics, technology partnership for journey orchestration, and pre-built assets by vertical with sector implementations. TCS' suite of proprietary BFSI automation, analytics, and process optimization platforms with subprocess use cases with a dedicated store, were highlighted as key strengths. Other strengths included its breadth and depth of BFSI sector offerings across BPS, and an ecosystem of technology and innovation partnerships, alliances, accelerators, and marketplace.

The report goes on to say that the company's continuous investments in agent augmentation, omnichannel, and contact center operational optimization such as QA automation have helped TCS address the developing market demand for a unified CX strategy.

