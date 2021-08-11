TCS recognized as Leader for Data and Analytics Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader, in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Data and Analytics Services1 , for the third time in a row.

According to the report, TCS has one of the strongest product strategies amongst its peers, having worked extensively in creating a wide portfolio of offerings across horizontal themes. It goes on to say that TCS' domain expertise is a key strength with enterprise clients citing its ability to bring relevant insights to the discussion table and customizing its D&A frameworks to address different industry requirements.

Among other strengths highlighted were TCS' strong execution capabilities across the data and analytics value chain, powered by key assets and frameworks such as TCS Datom, TCS Daezmo, and TCS Decision Fabric that give clients an end-to-end experience from consulting to data modernization and insights.

