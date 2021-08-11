TCS recognized as Leader for Data and Analytics Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader in Software Product Engineering Services
TCS named Leader in Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance Application and Digital Services
TCS positioned as a Leader for IT Managed Security Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Semiconductor Engineering Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Intelligent Process Automation
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader, in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Data and Analytics Services1 , for the third time in a row.
According to the report, TCS has one of the strongest product strategies amongst its peers, having worked extensively in creating a wide portfolio of offerings across horizontal themes. It goes on to say that TCS' domain expertise is a key strength with enterprise clients citing its ability to bring relevant insights to the discussion table and customizing its D&A frameworks to address different industry requirements.
Among other strengths highlighted were TCS' strong execution capabilities across the data and analytics value chain, powered by key assets and frameworks such as TCS Datom, TCS Daezmo, and TCS Decision Fabric that give clients an end-to-end experience from consulting to data modernization and insights.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU