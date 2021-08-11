AU Small Finance Bsank unveils new brand campaign

AU Small Finance Bank has unveiled a mega Brand Campaign, aptly titled 'BADLAAV Humse Hai'.

This is the first integrated marketing communication campaign from AU Bank since its inception - a creative endeavor that will showcase the bank's passion for innovation.

As a part of this campaign, AU will release a series of ad films on products and practices such as monthly interest, anywhere banking, Video banking, UPI QR and new age Credit Cards to bring alive the proposition of BADLAAV through tangible offerings.

To make the campaign more impactful and bring a universal appeal, AU has roped in two of the most accomplished actors on Indian cinema, Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani.

