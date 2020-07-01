TCS recognized as Leader for IoT services by Zinnov Zones

-
ALSO READ
China launches two satellites to test space-based communications technology
Ramco Systems unveils new facial attendance system amid COVID-19 outbreak
ARM shows off new Edge AI chip designs for cloud-less processing on IoT devices
Policy for Data Centre Parks soon: Sitharaman
US-based startup offers fire safety tech to Indian hospitals
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Zinnov Zones for Internet of Things (IoT) Services, for the fourth consecutive year.
The report recognized TCS' leadership in sub-service areas of IoT services such as - strategy and consulting, engineering, system integration and deployment, and managed services and support.
TCS was also positioned as a leader in vertical-specific ratings across energy and utilities, retail, telecom and public infrastructure; and in use-case based ratings such as Industry 4.0, connected assets, connected products, connected worker and connected logistics.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU