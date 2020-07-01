JUST IN
TCS recognized as Leader for IoT services by Zinnov Zones

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Zinnov Zones for Internet of Things (IoT) Services, for the fourth consecutive year.

The report recognized TCS' leadership in sub-service areas of IoT services such as - strategy and consulting, engineering, system integration and deployment, and managed services and support.

TCS was also positioned as a leader in vertical-specific ratings across energy and utilities, retail, telecom and public infrastructure; and in use-case based ratings such as Industry 4.0, connected assets, connected products, connected worker and connected logistics.

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 12:29 IST

