TCS, RIL, Bajaj Finance in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its quarterly result today, 7 October 2020.
Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
Bajaj Finance said that customer franchise as of 30 September 2020 stood at 44.1 MM as compared to 38.7 MM as of 30 September 2019. During the quarter, the company acquired 1.2 MM new customers.
PSP Projects informed that in accordance with the communication from the concerned authority, the tender for EPC Design and Build Construction of proposed GIDC Tech-Hub at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat in which the company emerged as the L-1 Bidder has been cancelled by the tender inviting authority.
Indian Energy Exchange informed that the board of directors has considered, and approved the further investment of Rs 6.25 crore in Indian Gas Exchange, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of subscription to equity shares through rights issue.
VA Tech Wabag said that VA Tech Wabag Brazil Servicos De Agua E Saneamento Ltda, Brazil, the company's subsidiary is liquidated. It may be noted that this company was not a material subsidiary and did not have any business activity.
