RIL, TCS, Tata Motors to be watched

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced that global investment firm TPG will invest Rs 1,837.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore. TPG's investment will translate into a 0.41% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
RIL and RRVL announced that GIC will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. GIC's investment will translate into a 1.22% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
TCS said that the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on 7 October 2020.
Tata Motors announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q2 FY21, which stood at 1,10,379 vehicles, compared to 1,05,031 units during Q2 FY20.
Hero MotoCorp registered sales of 715,718 units in September 2020. This translates into a growth of 16.9% over the corresponding month of the previous year (September 2019), when the company had sold 612,204 units.
Shares of Angel Broking will debut on the bourses today, 5 October 2020. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 306 per share, the higher end of the price band.
Route Mobile acquired key technologies and its related contracts on a slump sale basis from TeleDNA, a company specializing in the development of telecom related solutions like MMSC (Multimedia Messaging Service Center), SMSC (Short Message Service Center platforms, SMS HUB and SMS firewall headquartered in Bengaluru.
ITI signed Rs 7,796 crore Phase IV Project of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) for deploying strategic network for secured communication across the country and subsequent maintenance for next 10 years.
V .S. T Tillers Tractors sold 2,246 power tillers in September 2020 against 1,292 tillers in September 2019. Sales of tractors rose to 1,004 from 669.
