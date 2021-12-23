TCS to drive digital transformation for Swiss non-life insurer - La Mobilidre

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by La Mobilidre, the oldest private non-life insurer in the Swiss market, as its long-term strategic partner to drive its digital transformation agenda.

La Mobilidre is pursuing a digitization strategy and is modernizing its core business including products, core processes and digital touch points for customers, partners, and employees, to become future-ready. It is already doing this with remarkable success; La Mobilidre has recently won the Digital Excellence Award 2021. The insurer is now looking to further accelerate its efforts including the deployment of datadriven services and technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience even more.

La Mobilidre chose TCS as a partner in this strategy.

TCS will help modernize the insurer's IT estate with core system simplification, cloud adoption, and application transformation. The insurer's next generation application estate will use cloud-native architectures and will be delivered in a fully SAFe agile model. Further, TCS will help harness data and analytics as well as automation to reimagine processes to deliver superior customer experiences.

With this transformation, TCS will help la Mobilidre enhance operational resilience, improve business agility to address evolving market opportunities, and drive future growth.

